SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The first of three open house meetings on proposed Golden Gate Bridge toll hikes over the next five years is scheduled for Wednesday evening in San Rafael.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District has proposed five toll options that range from a $8.25 FasTrak toll to a $9.70 invoice toll at the end of the five-year period.

The district is projecting a $75 million to $100 million revenue shortfall due to increasing costs for goods and services over the current five-year period. The first toll hike is scheduled for July 1.

The first open house will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Whistlestop senior services center at 930 Tamalpais Ave. in San Rafael.

The second open house is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Petaluma Arts Center and the third is Feb. 7 at the Fort Mason Center Landmark Building C in San Francisco.

The district also will schedule a virtual open house for people who cannot attend any of the three in person. A public hearing also is scheduled for Feb. 27 in the San Rafael City Council chambers in San Rafael.

Additional information on the scheduled meetings and the planned toll hike can be found at the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District website.

