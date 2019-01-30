SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Tyson Foods announced Wednesday it was recalling packages of Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets after customers reportedly found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside the package.

The company said the 5-pound plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive). Packages also bear an establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The packages were shipped to stores nationwide and should be thrown away or returned.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the rubber.

The recall is for more than 36,000 pounds of nuggets, which Tyson said were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.

Tuesday’s recall came after Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said it was contacted by a “small number” of customers who found rubber pieces in the nuggets. The announcement comes the day after Perdue Foods recalled chicken nuggets because of an undeclared allergen, milk.

Earlier this month, Perdue recalled a different batch of nuggets because customers reported finding wood in the products.

