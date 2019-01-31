ATLANTA (CBS SF) — When the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams take the field in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Northern California will be well represented.

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman will on the field for the Patriots and quarterback Jared Goff, running back C.J. Anderson and defensive Marcus Peters will be on the other side of the line playing for the Rams.

All five starters grew up playing high school football in the Bay Area.

“Being from Northern California, I think there is always, you know you follow those guys,” Brady said at Thursday’s Super Bowl press conference. “I watched CJ for a while. Obviously, I knew Jared’s background. Marcus from Oakland and Jules and I feel like we are brothers in a way. A lot of great memories from growing up in that area.”

“It’s pretty cool,” he continued. “I think Norcal is represented pretty well in this Super Bowl.”

When asked about his relationship with Goff, Brady said he has known the former Marin Catholic and University of California-Berkeley star for a few years.

“I’ve gotten to know Jared just a little bit, we have some mutual friends,” Brady said. “It’s a pretty small fraternity of quarterbacks in the NFL…He’s had an incredible year. He’s a great leader for that team. Any time you win a road game in the playoffs, it tells you a lot about the mental toughness of a team and certainly Jared.”