



by Christin Ayers and Jennifer Mistrot

RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — Alejandro Garibo is a math whiz and calculus tutor; a high school senior who patiently explains solutions to complex math equations as fellow students look on.

“It’s interesting looking at other students,” explained Garibo. “Being able to help other students that need help.”

Seeing others succeed is paying it forward for the Richmond native. Growing up wasn’t always easy. There were problems at home.

“My father was accusing my mother of having relations with another man,” recalled Garibo. “And he was starting to get a little paranoid about that and so he eventually was getting to the point where he actually went to my mother’s job and tried looking for her. And so then some of my mom’s co-workers called the police.”

Garibo’s father would eventually spend time in jail, before being deported out of the country. But through it all his mom and siblings stuck together, and Garibo made education his number one priority. By the time he got into the ninth grade, Garibo couldn’t help but think about college. He had been accepted to a high school that is smack dab in the middle of Contra Costa Community College’s campus. Now Garibo is a senior at Middle College High School, and he tutors both high school and community college students.

Middle College High School teacher Steve Hoffman is impressed by Garibo’s hard work.

“He’s always really focused on whatever it is that we are working on,” said Hoffman. “And always very appreciative, too. He would often come to me for guidance whether it’s through his tutoring job or looking at colleges.”

Garibo’s also received plenty of college advice from Students Rising Above.

“Yes I did,” said Garibo. “They showed me colleges that I never even knew about and I actually visited one of them and it was great.”

That school is Connecticut College, now number one on Garibo’s wish list. But until then, Garibo says he’ll continue tutoring and helping fellow students find their own success.

“I can definitely see myself going back over there and being there,” he said.