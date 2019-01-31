



GREENBRAE (KPIX 5) â€“ Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is getting a lot of love from his North Bay alma mater ahead of his appearance in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.

The students at Marin Catholic High School arrived early Thursday morning to spell out their support for Goff on the football field as he gets ready to face off against another Bay Area product, San Mateo-raise New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.

ALSO READ:

More than 700 teens showed up to participate in the planned stunt to spell out “GO GOFF” across the field with students.

With a little coordination and a little motivation, the kids were able to pull it off before heading to class.

Marin Catholic President Tim Navone told KPIX 5 he sent Goff a text saying to look out for a special greeting this week.

Goff responded, “Awesome! Thank you!”

When asked if he was too big a star to remember where he came from, Navone replied, “So the opposite. He comes out here, he works out on the field. He knows we love him, we love him as a school, I think all of those little things matter. He’s playing for people beyond himself, so I think he’ll be excited.”

Head Marin Catholic football coach Mazi Moayed worked with Goff throughout his high school career and is going to the Super Bowl as Goff’s guest.

When asked if he thought the school’s show of support would be the edge to help Goff win, Moayed replied, “You know, I hope it contributes to it. It’s his pride. This is his home. This is where he comes from. This is part of his family here. And this is going to swell him up with pride.”