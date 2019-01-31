



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) â€” An attorney for Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said at a hearing on Thursday its goal in its bankruptcy case is to establish a trust fund to resolve all lawsuits from wildfire victims.

Lawyer Stephen Karotkin said that the fund could be financed in various ways and would expedite payments to families affected by wildfires.

The San Francisco-based utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, citing potentially massive liabilities from the recent fires.

Legal experts say wildfire victims could receive less money in payouts in bankruptcy court.

Karotkin said PG&E did not file for bankruptcy to avoid potential responsibility for California wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

He said Chapter 11 was the only way the company could restore financial stability, address wildfire claims fairly and continue providing reliable electric and gas service.

The utility also filed motions requesting approval to continue paying its 24,000 employees and to borrow $5.5 million from banks.

Â© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.