



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Security camera video released Thursday showed a 38-year-old Daly City woman eating lunch at San Francisco’s famed John’s Grill moments before she vanished after she leaving the restaurant and walking down the street with her dog.

Family and friends are concerned for the safety of Christa Mahoney, whose wallet and phone were discovered on a Muni bus and her service dog, Buddy, was found wandering on Grant and Geary streets near Union Square.

She was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday at John’s Grill in downtown San Francisco.

“She’s never gone missing and what’s especially concerning is she left her dog,” said Paula Lykins, friend of Mahoney.

Her friends have been caring for Buddy since he was picked up by Animal Care and Control on Saturday evening.

“Buddy [Her dog] is her constant companion and her dog was picked up by animal care and control and no one’s inquired about him, so we’re really very worried,” said Lykins. “As most dog-lovers know you don’t just lose your dog and don’t try to find him.”

While not revealing what malady Mahoney suffers from, Lykins said her friends has been battling illness that has included some mental issues. She is also without her medication to treat the illness.

“She’s been ill. So she could be sick and someone could have taken advantage of her,” she said. “She’s a young, 38-year-old woman, attractive. We just want to make sure she’s safe and okay.”

A missing person flyer with information on Mahoney said she is suffering from pancreatitis.

Mahoney is described as standing 5’2â€ and weighing about 90 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with an English accent. When last seen, she was wearing an orange and white baseball cap.

Daly City police said there were no signs of foul play so far, but officers are reviewing Muni footage in search of more clues.

Anyone with information about Mahoney should contact the Daly City Police at (650) 991-8119, reference case #19000706.

Johnâ€™s Grill manager Johnny Konstin says the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts or safe return of Mahoney.

KPIX 5 reporter Emily Turner contributed to this story.