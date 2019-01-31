Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were quickly able to bring a one-alarm fire at a San Francisco gym under control Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Around 2:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the Bay Club SF Tennis at 645 Fifth St., San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
The building was briefly evacuated as firefighters investigated the blaze.
According to Baxter, the fire appeared to be an accidental electrical fire.
No injuries were reported, he said.
