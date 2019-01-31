  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elephant Seals, Marine Mammal Center, San Luis Obispo, Sea Lions

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS SF) — It’s pupping season along the California coast — a time when massive marine mammals get themselves in all kinds of unusual predicaments.

Near San Luis Obispo, Sheriff deputies turned into elephant seal herders after a young bull wandered across Highway 1 into a nearby field on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said a Marine Mammal Center representative believed the young male seal may have fled the beach after losing a battle with an older bull.

Three deputies surrounded the wayward mammal and by waving their arms and red paddle, were able to guide the seal across the freeway, through a fence and back to the beach.

In a post on the sheriff’s facebook page, deputies said: “You never know what your day will look like when you put on your uniform. Today it was one of our local elephant seals that needed help finding his way home!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s