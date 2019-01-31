SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A winter storm front, packing torrential rains of as much as an inch an hour, triggered a flash flood watch for the Bay Area in advance of its arrival Friday.

A weaker system dumped intermittent showers on the Bay Area Thursday, serving as an appetizer for the stormy weather that will bring in several inches of rain in the Bay Area and several feet of snow to the Lake Tahoe area over the weekend.

Rain totals for Thursday storm’s range from 0.73 of an inch in Watsonville to 0.59 of an inch in San Francisco to 0.63 of an inch at Point Reyes Station.

But those totals paled on comparison for what was to come.

“A powerful cold front will bring heavy rain to the region,” the National Weather Service warned. “Rain rates will approach 1 inch per hour during the frontal passage. The heavy rainfall over a short amount of time will likely inundate storm drains with rapid rises on small creeks and streams.”

As for totals, forecasters predicted totals of 1-2 inches in the valleys, 2-3 inches in the hills with local amounts up to 4 inches will occur over a 6-12 hour window of time.

The storm will also be packing strong winds.

“There will be widespread damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph,” the weather service warned. “The strong winds will likely bring down trees, branches and powerlines.