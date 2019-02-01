



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A powerful storm moving into the San Francisco Bay Area Friday afternoon will bring another round of heavy rain and high winds into Saturday morning.

The arriving system will likely be the second strongest storm so far of the season.

The initial high-wind watch was upgraded to a high-wind warning Friday morning and goes into effect at 3 p.m., lasting until 10 a.m. Saturday afternoon for the entire Bay Area with strong wind gusts likely. The region will see southeasterly winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Downed trees and power lines are possible.

High Wind Watch has been UPGRADED to a High Wind Warning. Warning in effect from 3 pm Friday to 10 am Saturday for the entire area. Expect southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph. Downed trees, power lines, power outages likely. #CAwx #CAwind pic.twitter.com/fmA8MVrjIK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2019

A flash flood watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening until Saturday morning for the entire region. With heavy rainfall likely, roads, highways and small streams may flood. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. The actual cold front pushes across the region early Saturday, bringing heavy downpours and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Saturday morning. Now in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/gUNpVqKpBf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2019

Estimated storm totals Friday through Monday will be anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain for the North Bay, 1-2.5 inches for the East Bay, 1-3 inches for the Peninsula, 1-2 inches for the South Bay and 3-5 inches for the Santa Cruz mountains.

From the Santa Cruz Mountains looking down into Santa Clara Valley early Friday afternoon, it didn’t look so bad. But the storm clouds were brewing.

Exactly the weeks ago, the biggest storm of the season so far wiped out a chunk of the hillside above Highway 35.

While the highway is back open, there is exposed, unprotected dirt that the anticipated heavy downpour could impact, creating more problems.

“This is a good night to stay home,” said Mitch Matlow with the San Jose Fire Department.

Matlow said the department is not staffing any extra firefighters for this storm, but he still offered a few reminders for residents who want to prepare.

There are a number of locations in the South Bay to fill sandbags for free, and the Santa Clara Water District has some great tips online about how to properly arrange them to protect your home.

Residents who see any kind of fallen power lines are asked to immediately call 911.

And drivers who spot any standing water on roadways are advised to follow the often-repeated saying, “Turn around and don’t drown.”

“If there’s standing water, even one inch above water, you can easily hydroplane if you drive your car through it. Four or five inches of water and you can stall your car. Six inches of water, even if it’s moving 10 miles an hour, can carry your car with it,” said Matlow. “We don’t want somebody to get hurt because there’s a puddle in front of them, regardless how big it is. If you can avoid the puddle, don’t go through it.”

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the west slopes of the Sierra including Lake Tahoe from Friday at 4 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Expect gusty winds, heavy snow and travel delays in the Sierra. The snow level will be down to 4,000-5,000’ and down to 2,000’ Monday. Snow at the passes will reach between 36 and 60 inches.

Caltrans, the California Office of Traffic Safety and CHP are recommending that drivers not travel through the Sierra this weekend due to the heavy snowfall expected.

SIERRA TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED THIS WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK. If you must travel, here are some safety recommendations. Be prepared for road closures as well. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3h4GESBwnG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 1, 2019

Caltrans is preemptively closing State Route 140 in Mariposa County in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar early Saturday morning. 17 miles will be closed from Bear Creek to Foresta Road near the west entrance of Yosemite National Park.

Risks for this stretch of roadway in storm conditions include mudslides and the movement of debris, such as rocks, onto highway lanes.

The storm-related closure is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Caltrans crews will close the road when the storm begins. After the storm has passed, Caltrans crews will clear any debris and inspect the road before reopening it to traffic.

A colder storm system rolls into the Bay Area Sunday, lasting into Monday. That system will drop the snow level down to 2,000 feet, so Mt. Tamalpais, Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Diablo could see a dusting of snow Monday morning.

There is a chance of showers next Tuesday before drier weather returns next Wednesday.