BAY POINT (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with intent to commit rape that occurred Thursday in Bay Point.

The incident was reported Thursday at around 1:04 p.m. The victim told deputies she got on a BART train in San Francisco,and a man approached her.

The two started a conversation, and they got off BART at the Pittsburg/Bay Point station and walked north on Bailey Road.

During their walk, they came upon a vacant field near Mims Avenue and Canal Road, and the man exposed himself to her and told her to perform a

sexual act on him, police said.

The suspect then physically assaulted the victim and tried to remove her clothing.

She was able to fight him off and get away. The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build

and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing black athletic shoes, blue jeans and a white or gray hooded sweatshirt under a hooded black jacket with fur trim on the hood. He was also carrying a red and black messenger-style bag.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.