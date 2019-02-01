



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police released body-cam footage Friday of a fatal officer-involved shooting of a suspect last November.

Video, audio transmissions and other information on the shooting were posted on the Hayward Police Department’s website.

The shooting happened November 18, 2018 on the 24000 block of O’Neil Ave. following a 911 call reporting a man with a knife. Officers found 29-year-old Agustin Gonsalez in the street and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife. Video shows Gonsalez ignoring the commands and advancing toward an officer before being shot multiple times.

Gonsalez was taken to a hospital where he later died. It was determined the object in his hand had been a razor blade.

Police Chief Mark Koller said in a prepared statement that he’s determined the video and other information should be released to the family of the deceased “and a community justifiably concerned about this incident.”

“In our efforts to support transparency, this is something we should do and are committed to do earlier in the future,” said Koller.

The body-cam footage and other information about the shooting was withheld originally to preserve the integrity of the investigation, police said, but the decision was made to release it after hearing community concerns.

“In many instances, we realize a more open dialogue about these types of incidents will better serve justice and the public good,” said the department in a press release.

Koller said there are multiple ongoing investigations about the shooting, including by the department’s internal affairs unit and the district attorney’s office to determine whether officers acted lawfully and followed department policy.