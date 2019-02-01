SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa Thursday night arrested a man in connection with a homicide.

William Armister Amons, 62, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers responded Thursday at 9:40 p.m. to a report of a fight that had just occurred near Piner Road.

A woman who reportedly witnessed the fight ran into the El Brinquito Restaurant at 810 Piner Road and reported a man was getting beaten

with a stick behind a nearby business.

Police said the victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect in the incident.

Responding officers located a man lying on the ground behind an industrial building in the 900 block of Piner Road.

Police said the victim had visible injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma and died at the scene.

A short time later, an officer located a man matching the suspect’s description riding a bicycle in the 1700 block of Piner Road.

Police said the suspect, identified as Amons, had injuries consistent with a recent physical altercation.

Police have identified the victim only as a 50-year-old homeless man from Santa Rosa pending the notification of his family.

Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify other subjects who were present at the time of the assault.