HEALDSBURG (KPIX) — There was a big-time high school soccer match in Healdsburg Thursday night, but the game was almost played in front of no fans in the stands after tensions ran high at a contest earlier in the week.

“You know, if we have 20, 30, 40 adults coming onto the field, that could turn bad,” said Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday.

It was Halliday who pulled out the red card after parents and other adult spectators squared off on this field after a physical, hard-fought tie game at Healdsburg High Tuesday night. No fists were thrown and no one became violent, but the situation was intense enough that he felt steps needed to be taken to take better control of the situation.

Parents, of course, were also concerned.

“No matter what, anytime adults get involved on a field, it’s never a good thing,” says Kevin Wardell, a parent who witnessed the incident on Tuesday night.

He says the Healdsburg parents who stepped on the field only did so to calm tensions and protect their children.

“I think everybody learned a little bit of a lesson on the reaction,” said Wardell.

So what would be done at the next game? Principal Halliday’s initial plan was to have no spectators at all. However, students argued for another option.

“For our senior night, a lot of these kids have been playing for four years,” says Healdsburg senior and varsity goalie Orion Von Rohr. “To not get that, to have their parents not be able to support them in that, that was a very solid concern for us.”

He and fellow team captains asked the principal for more security. Principal Halliday also asked for more cooperation from spectators.

“Yeah, and to be respectful to the spirit of the game and be respectful that this is high school soccer,” said Halliday. He added that it was the students themselves that managed to bring a resolution that allowed parents back on the sidelines.

“Absolutely. I’m not sure without the conversation with my team captains this morning that this would have happened,” said Halliday.