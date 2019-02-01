



I don’t know about you, but when Super Bowl Sunday hits … I GOTTA EAT!!!

Parke Ulrich, Head Chef at San Francisco’s EPIC Steak restaurant, is one of 32 chefs (1 for every NFL team) who will cook-off at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta Sunday at an event called “Taste of the NFL.”

Ulrich is representing the 49ers with this City-based themed dish:

Loaded Potato Skins with Dungeness Crab

Ingredients (serves four)

– 12 small Yukon potatoes

– 2oz butter

– 2oz heavy cream

– 1 gal of oil for frying

– 2 ea. Dungeness crabs

For the sauce:

– 1 qt. heavy cream

– 4 poblano peppers (charred, peeled, seeded and rough chopped)

– 14 oz. good quality white cheddar (grated)

– 6 oz. mozzarella (grated)

– 1 clove of garlic

– 3 oz. of your favorite beer

– 1 small bunch of green onions

– 4 oz. crème fraiche or sour cream

Method:

Pre heat oven to 375 F. Wash and lightly prick the potatoes with a needle or fork, try to leave the skin as intact as possible. Season generously with salt and pepper wrap in foil and roast in oven till tender and you can pierce with a fork. About 30-45 min.

While the potatoes are cooking, bring 2 gallons of water to a boil in pot large enough to hold both of the crabs. Once the water is boiling add salt till it tastes like the ocean. Plunge crabs quickly into the water and cover till water comes back to a boil, boil for 12 min. Drain crab from the pot and plunge into ice water. Next, carefully pick ALL of the leg and body meat from the crab.

Once the potatoes are done, remove them from the foil and let cool. Cut all potatoes in half careful to keep skin as intact is possible, scoop out middles of potatoes with a small spoon and mash with a fork working in the soft 2oz of butter and 2oz cream reserve and keep warm. Save your potato skin “boats” in the process.

To begin making the sauce, bring cream and beer to a boil, remove from heat and whisk in the mozzarella cheese and 14oz of the grated cheddar. Once you have the cheese in, transfer the entire contents into a blender and blend with the poblano peppers until the contents are silky and smooth. Season with salt to taste, and transfer to a shallow container. Then, put a piece of plastic wrap down over the top of cream pushing right on top of liquid and cool in refrigerator.

While cream is cooling, heat the oven to 350 and fry potato skins in small batches till light golden color about 1 ½ min per batch, drain and season on paper towel. They should be golden, but still a little soft and pliable. Arrange in a baking dish cut side up, and fill ½ way with potato mix and the rest of the way with crab. By now, the poblano sauce should be cooled and quite a bit thicker. Place about 1T on each potato, and scatter the remaining 2 oz grated cheddar over the top. Broil potatoes for about 3-5 min till cheese sauce is bubbling and hot. Top with crème fraiche and green onion.