DALY CITY (CBS SF) — It’s the end of an era for one of the Bay Area’s oldest restaurants.

Diners will get their last chance Sunday to eat hot tostada salad, mole enchiladas and coconut mango cake at the 102-year-old Estrada’s Restaurant in Daly City.

The restaurant, which offers Mexican and Caribbean cuisine, is closing with a big party on Super Bowl Sunday, and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa will make an appearance at 5 p.m.

The owners said they are closing the popular restaurant because they are ready to retire.

“We owned (Estrada’s) for 12 years, working long hours. We gave it our all,” said Bernadette Aggen, who owns the restaurant with her husband Julio Mercedes. “We’re not walking away with any money. We are walking away with memories.”

“I think one of the reasons is the popularity of the flavors that we add to the American Cuisine,” said Mercedes.

“I believe the atmosphere and the food keeps people coming back here,” added Jose Betances of Hercules.

Aggen said people have been sharing their stories “of how their grandparents met here, how they had their weddings” at the 102-year-old restaurant ever since the two announced that that Estrada’s was closing.

In 2013, the hit Food Network show “Restaurant Impossible,” a reality show that helps struggling restaurants, featured Estrada’s. The host, Robert Irvine, revamped the menu and redid the décor. Sales went up 30 percent shortly after the show aired, but ultimately, the worn-out owners decided to retire.

Aggen anticipates that hundreds of people will show up Sunday to watch the Super Bowl on the restaurant’s six TV screens and say goodbye. Reservations are required for the last day.

The owners sold the restaurant to a friend who will feature Mediterranean cuisine, Aggen said.

“I’m very proud that we were able to keep it going. This is an institution in this town. People come here from all over the Bay Area,” Aggen said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.