SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — California governor Gavin Newsom and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker are placing a friendly wager on the outcome of the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Both governors say they and their staffs will volunteer time at a local charity if their home team loses.

Gavin Newsom and Charlie Baker

California governor Gavin Newsom (left) and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker. (Source: KPIX and AP photo by Steven Senne)

Baker says he’s looking forward to a California charity “reaping the benefits of yet another championship for New England.”

Newsom responded that he’s confident the Rams will have Massachusetts residents “crying in their chowder.”

The Super Bowl LIII kicks off Sunday afternoon from Atlanta and will be broadcast by CBS on KPIX 5 in San Francisco.

