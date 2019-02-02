OAKLAND (KPIX) – Beer lovers can raise a glass to big cats.

Oakland’s oldest operating brewery released a new beer Saturday to help mountain lions in the Bay Area.

Oakland Ale Industries partnered with the Oakland Zoo to release a new brew called Bay Cat Ale.

The zoo says $6 from every case sold goes to non-profit conservation groups that teach people how to co-exist with the big cats.

“Creating an Oakland Zoo-themed beer with Ale Industries is a great way to connect people and connect them to the issues that we’re working on,” said Nik Dehejia, CFO of the Oakland Zoo.

This 4.4% alcohol, no hop ale is brewed with sage, coriander and chamomile.

All the herbs are native to California and thrive in the state’s mountain lion territory.