ALBANY (CBS SF) — A man suffered relatively minor injuries early Saturday morning when his car slammed into a wall after what the California Highway Patrol described as a race between two cars on Interstate Highway 80 in Albany.

The accident occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday when a car CHP officers believe had been racing with the driver of another car lost control on westbound I-80 at the Buchanan Street overcrossing near Golden Gate Fields, said CHP Officer Herman Baza. The car then hit a sound wall, and burst into flames, he said.

The driver, the car’s only occupant, escaped the car before the fire started, and suffered minor injuries, Baza said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, among other charges, Baza said. No on else was injured.

It is possible that wet conditions contributed to the accident, Baza said, as there had been intermittent rain before the wreck.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.