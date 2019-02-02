SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Thousands mourned the loss Saturday of a man they said dedicated his life to giving to others.

Robinder Singh died Monday morning when he was struck and killed by a driver on Almaden Expressway. That driver took off and has yet to be found, but then Singh was hit by four other cars. The drivers of those cars stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

“Obviously, a lot of questions, which none of us have the answers to right now,” said Japjot Sethi.

Sethi was among the mourners who gathered at the San Jose Sikh temple to remember Singh’s impact on the Sikh community, as well as San Jose.

The victim’s family, friends, strangers as well as San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco attended the vigil.

“I’m getting phone calls from people from all different countries,” said Harshdeap Keith.

“The first word that comes to my mind is selfless,” Sethi said. “He was an amazing person.”

On Saturday, the large crowd that joined Singh’s wife and sons were not focused on the tragedy, but rather the life he led.

The 57-year-old volunteered at the Sikh temple for more than two decades as well as supporting and organize other causes. He was well-loved by the children who attended the school at the temple, said Keith.

On Sunday, the young students, who Singh spent many hours with as a volunteer for the school, will gather to remember him.

“He has touched so many hearts and he has built or created a memory with each one of these people,” said Sethi.

Both men, who volunteered alongside Singh for years, said his shoes will be hard to fill but his footsteps will be easy to follow.

“If you take all of our strengths and deeds we still don’t equal that one person,” said Keith. “But it is our intent to try and be better and to continue his legacy.”