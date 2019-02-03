



EUREKA (CBS SF) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 struck Sunday afternoon just offshore from Petrolia on California’s rugged North Coast.

The USGS reports the first quake struck at 2:18 p.m. at a depth of 4 miles and it was followed by 2 aftershocks, a magnitude 3.4 quake at 3:13 p.m. and a magnitude 4.0 shaker at 3:43 p.m.

There were no reports of damage as of 3:30 p.m.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

