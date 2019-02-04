STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Antioch, Shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 30-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Antioch, and police on Sunday night were searching for the shooter, police said.

Antioch police got several reports shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday of gunshots fired in the area of Lemontree Way and Sycamore Drive, Antioch police Sgt. Rick Smith said in a news release. Officers arrived to find the injured man, who was taken to an area hospital; he was listed in critical condition Sunday night, Smith said.

The victim was not identified Sunday night. Officers were working leads in the case Sunday night, and no other information was released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

