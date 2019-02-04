A car is seen impacted into a home on the 700 block of Green St. in San Francisco. (@CitizenApp_SF)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle slammed into a house and started a gas leak in San Francisco Monday, according to officials.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident happened on the 700 block of Green St. in the southeastern portion of Russian Hill at 2:41 p.m. The car apparently crashed into the outside gas meter.

PG&E officials and firefighters were on the scene attempting to control the gas leak, while residents in the area were asked to remain inside their homes, according crowd source news alert site Citizen SF Bay Area.

Others in the immediate area were evacuated, the fire department said. The gas was shut off and those evacuated were to be let back in shortly.

GAS LEAK/COLLISION VEH INTO BLDG NO INJURIES GAS SHUT OFF @sfdbi ENROUTE THOSE EVACUATED HAVE BEEN CONTACTED IN PERSON AND WILL BE LET BACK IN SOON pic.twitter.com/yydM9k3Zps — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 4, 2019

There were no injuries. No word yet on the cause of the crash.