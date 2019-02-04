



ATLANTA (CBS SF / AP) — An Atlanta artist says a building with his mural of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was destroyed days before the Super Bowl, so eight more are being made.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports artist Fabian Williams says the building was torn down last week and was about a mile from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium that housed the Sunday’s Super Bowl. Williams says he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the removal coincided with the game.

Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality. He hasn’t played since 2017 and is currently suing the NFL, accusing team owners of colluding against him.

The mural was up for about two years and survived a fire that ravaged the building months ago. Williams said Sunday that eight locations have been confirmed for new murals, including one by him.

During Sunday’s game, several celebrities expressed support for the quarterback. Warriors star Stephen Curry posted a photo on Instagram wearing a jersey with Kaepernick’s old number on the 49ers and the hashtag #ImWithKap.

“I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay said in a tweet. “To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it #ImWithKap.”

