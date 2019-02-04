



SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) — A mudslide closed State Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) in both directions a half mile north of the Castanea Ridge Road junction in unincorporated San Mateo County about halfway between Cupertino and La Honda.

Days of soaking rain caused the hill below the section to gave way Sunday, taking a 12-foot by 40-foot chunk of the asphalt with it.

Highway 35 was shut down in both directions, as Caltrans crews worked to repair the sinkhole. One engineer told KPIX 5, it’s bad, but they’ve seen worse.

Caltrans said it hopes to open the road to one-way traffic soon, but before that the hillside has to be shored up to make sure that it does not crumble away anymore than it already has.

ALSO READ: Mudslides Temporarily Closes Niles Canyon Road In Fremont

Work to shore up the hillside will take at least a day or so, Caltrans said.

A transmission Sunday night on San Mateo County’s alert system said the road could be closed for a week to clean up the mess.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.