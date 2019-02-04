SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP officers reported Monday afternoon that the left lanes of westbound I-80 at University Avenue in Berkeley have reopened following a multi-vehicle accident.

According to authorities, as of 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the crash involving several vehicles on westbound I-80 west of University Avenue.

So far there has been no word as to whether anyone was injured in the collision or what caused the crash.

CHP said all lanes were open as of about 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.