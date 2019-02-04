STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berkeley, CHP, I-80, Multi-vehicle crash, traffic, University Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP officers reported Monday afternoon that the left lanes of westbound I-80 at University Avenue in Berkeley have reopened following a multi-vehicle accident.

According to authorities, as of 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the crash involving several vehicles on westbound I-80 west of University Avenue.

So far there has been no word as to whether anyone was injured in the collision or what caused the crash.

CHP said all lanes were open as of about 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s