OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A rash of daylight burglaries in an Oakland neighborhood has residents frustrated and demanding to know why police haven’t made any arrests, despite ample video evidence.

The neighborhood watch group in the Laurel area wants more to be done to catch crooks they are catching on home surveillance cameras.

“I think we are mad and it’s time to start holding people accountable,” said area resident Susan Crotch. .

Cotch, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, says she is tired of seeing surveillance video of thieves who police have not managed to arrest.

“I have had ten of my tires slashed in the last six months,” complained neighbor Peg Lum.

In one neighbor’s surveillance photo, a suspect is visible holding a crowbar to use in the break-in. Another homeowner’s surveillance video shows a group leaving an Oakland home carrying bags of stolen valuables in hand.

Now neighbors are wondering what more can be done to help with the investigation.

They keep telling us they are working on it, there’s going to be increased patrols. We just haven’t seen it,” said Cotch. “And thing is, everyone knows who these kids are. We have their faces on video tape.”

Council member Sheng Thao told KPIX 5 she plans to conduct a community meeting to hear directly from residents on what can be done to create a safer neighborhood.

Thao is newly elected to the seat and represents District Four. She said she has reached out to the Oakland Police Chief and law enforcement who patrol District Four to see how enforcement can be stepped up in the area.