PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Three people, including a child, were hospitalized Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Pittsburg near Los Medanos College, police said.

The collision was reported about 7:20 a.m. on East Leland Road, west of Century Boulevard, said Pittsburg police Capt. Steve Albanese.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree in the center median. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and the front passenger had been ejected, Albanese said.

A child was secured in a child safety seat in the vehicle’s rear seat, police said.

The driver had to be extricated by emergency crews and all three people in the car were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road is currently closed due to weather and for the investigation.

