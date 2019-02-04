



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo police officer is now on paid leave after a tense confrontation that was captured on video.

Last week, as Officer David McLaughlin was making a traffic stop in the driveway of a home, the homeowner began shooting video on his cellphone.

The homeowner said McLaughlin took issue with him recording and roughed him up on his front porch as he arrested him, causing a concussion. After being placed in handcuffs he was ultimately let go after McLaughlin found out he was a Marine veteran.

Vallejo police have begun an internal affairs investigation, and placed McLaughlin on leave Monday.

The homeowner in the video, Adrian Burrell, has hired Attorney John Burris. They plan to the sue McLaughlin and the police department.

McLaughlin has fired his gun twice while on duty. The first shooting happened in 2016. No one was injured in that case. The second shooting happened in 2017. Investigators say McLaughlin is one of five officers who fired 41 shots at robbery suspect Jeffrey Barboa, who later died.

All five officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. McLaughlin also faced a civil rights lawsuit.