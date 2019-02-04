



ALAMO (CBS SF) – January was both a good month and a bad month for the Currys when it comes to real estate.

Warriors star Steph and his wife Ayesha started the year off by selling not one, but two of their family homes.

The couple’s Alamo home sold for $6.3 million. The pair, along with their 2 daughters lived at the 1.5-acre property since 2016.

The Currys bought the 10,000 square foot home, situated on a cul-de-sac in a gated community, for $5.775 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier in January, Curry sold his 7,650-square-foot North Carolina home for $1.19 million — less than the 2011 purchase price of $1.275 million.

Architectural Digest described the suburban Charlotte home as “equal parts refined and homey.”

This is not the first time the Curry’s have sold a home for less cash than they put into it.

Their 8,000 square-foot, Walnut Creek home sold at a loss. The Currys purchased it in 2015 for $3.2 million and after remodeling it, sold it a year later for half-million less.