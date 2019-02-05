



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area and California Democratic officials immediately spoke out about President Trump’s State of the Union Address, many before it even concluded.

Senator Kamala Harris (or rather, her digital team) was live-tweeting for the entire speech, directly rebutting many of the president’s claims. She lauded his proposal for legislation that would ban women from undergoing late-term abortions. She continued to condemn the border wall, calling it “useless.”

Politicians 👏 should 👏 not 👏 tell 👏 women 👏 what 👏 to 👏 do 👏 with 👏 their 👏 bodies. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

Instead of using $5 billion toward a useless border wall or giving America’s top 1% more tax breaks, imagine how much of our country’s crumbling infrastructure we could rebuild. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

RELATED:

House Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who sat behind the president throughout the speech, released a statement with similar sentiments.

“It will take days to fact-check all the misrepresentations that the President made tonight. Instead of fear-mongering and manufacturing a crisis at the border, President Trump should commit to signing the bipartisan conference committee’s bill to keep government open and provide strong, smart border security solutions,” she said.

California governor Gavin Newsom focused his criticism on the “manufactured” border crisis and enabling insurance companies to deny coverage based on medical history.

The Trump admin has manufactured a crisis on our border. They put children in cages and separated families. They demonized women seeking refuge. They vilianized children searching for a better life. A wall will not “save lives.” Real, comprehensive immigration reform will. #SOTU — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 6, 2019

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) said she was “disappointed but not surprised” but the speech.

“Nothing in President Trump’s speech tonight indicated that he is willing to change the harmful rhetoric and policies that have brought us to this point,” she said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who gave a response speech in Spanish following the Democratic response, said he plans to sue President Trump as soon as he declares a national emergency to free funds for a border wall.