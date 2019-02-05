SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS SF) – From the North Bay, to the East Bay, to the Santa Cruz Mountains, parts of the Bay Area woke up to the rare sight of snow early Tuesday.

On Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow had been falling off and on since 2 a.m. KPIX 5 reporter Kiet Do said the snow elevation at the Summit (elevation 1,800 feet) was about 1-2 inches.

“It’s just peaceful, it’s very peaceful. I lived in Tahoe for a while and it’s just gorgeous, anytime you’re in the snow,” said a commuter who pulled over to take pictures of the rare winter weather.

In the East Bay, snow fell on the Altamont Pass and east of Livermore overnight. Snow was also reported in the Oakland and East Bay hills.

Significant amounts of snow was also seen on the tallest Bay Area peaks, including Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and Mount Hamilton east of San Jose.

Snow was even reported on parts of San Francisco and the Peninsula. A spotter with the National Weather Service reported a light dusting of snow on Twin Peaks early Tuesday morning.

Just received a weather spotter report – dusting of snow on Twin Peaks in #SF at 3 AM. #cawx #casnow ⛄️❄️ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2019

In Palo Alto, a stretch of Page Mill Road was closed due to snow and ice.

Traffic Advisory: Page Mill Road is closed between Foothills Park Gate 1 and Skyline Boulevard due to snow and ice. Please take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/WNDwwA0U0v — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) February 5, 2019

The Weather Service also reported snow in higher elevations across the North Bay.

Winter Wonderland ⛄️❄️ over the hills this morning. Here a few pictures from cameras across the #NorthBay Do you have snow pictures? Share them with us @NWSBayArea #cawx #casnow 📷: @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/8SRyDAjqzH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2019

More details to come.