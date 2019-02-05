



KENTFIELD (CBS SF) — California governor Gavin Newsom has listed his family’s home in Kentfield for $5.9 million as the Newsoms have relocated to the state capital Sacramento.

The five-bedroom home has over 4,000 square feet of living space. It sits on 1.3 acres in the Kent Woodlands of Marin County. Among the home’s many features are an open kitchen with bar seating, an outdoor pool and spa and views of Mount Tamalpais and the bay.

Newsom and his wife Jennifer purchased the home in 2011 for $2.2 million, less than half the current price. The home was originally built in 1950 and was designed by San Francisco architect Worley K. Wong.

In Sacramento, Newsom and his family opted to purchase a home in the Sacramento suburbs instead of living in the Governor’s mansion in which Jerry Brown lived during his term as governor.