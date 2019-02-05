



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS ) — The snarky personality behind the popular @KarlTheFog Twitter account announced Tuesday that a Karl the Fog book will be published in early May of this year.

The announcement came, not surprisingly, from a tweet Tuesday morning.

After 8.5 years of throwing shade on Twitter, I’m taking my drama to paper. “Karl the Fog”: the story of my life as the San Francisco fog. Coming to a bookstore near you on May 7, 2019. 🌁 Bonus for you fog haters: the cover is a removable cloud 🌁https://t.co/dRjm6FpE0O pic.twitter.com/3bvfkbInn8 — Karl the Fog ☁️ (@KarlTheFog) February 5, 2019

The books, set to be published by Chronicle Books, will be released in a hardback edition and include a cover with removable fog.

The Twitter account, started in August of 2010, has amassed over 355,000 followers over the years with a steady stream of humorous posts about the City’s weather and its nearly omnipresent fog.

While the Twitter account is active on a nearly daily basis, the associated Instagram account posts somewhat less frequently. Still, that account has managed to collect 242,000 followers.

The person behind the Twitter account has managed to remain anonymous for the better part of a decade, though they have corresponded with Bay Area news media to conduct interviews via email with the San Francisco Chronicle, the SF Weekly and KQED in the past two years.

“As a resident of the Silicon Valley, Karl the Fog naturally uses Twitter and Instagram accounts to document his comings and goings and the beauty of the city he loves (except for when it’s sunny),” reads the description of the book posted on the pre-order page for the slim 112 page volume.

The book will features some of Karl’s witticisms along with “beautiful, evocative” photographs of San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area enshrouded in a signature mist.

In the “About the Author” section of the page, it simply states, “Karl the Fog lives and work in the San Francisco Bay Area.