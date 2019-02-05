SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The Lunar New Year kicked off in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday.

The celebration to mark the Year of the Pig got underway with a opening remarks from city and community leaders in Portsmouth Square.

Reverend Norman Fong was Master of Ceremony.

A procession got underway around 11:30 a.m., ending at Clay and Kearny streets.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and former mayor Willie Brown led the way along with 8 pigs for good luck.

Spectators along the way were treated to a 200-foot golden dragon, a water snake and lion dancers.

In the Chinese zodiac the pig is a symbol of optimism and hard work.