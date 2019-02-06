SACRAMENTO (CBS SF / AP) — One of the California Legislature’s hottest criminal justice debates is resuming with competing proposals over when police can use deadly force.

Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego said Wednesday that she’ll try again to set a nation-leading standard. Her bill would allow police to kill only when there is no reasonable alternative in order to prevent imminent and serious injury or death to the officer or another person.

Law enforcement groups propose keeping the current standard that lets police open fire when they fear for their lives. But they’re also calling for more training and an emphasis on trying to calm suspects before using lethal force.

Senate leader Toni Atkins blocked Weber’s bill last year but says she hopes to find common ground this year.

