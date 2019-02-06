SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas line explosion has created an inferno in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood, with evacuations ordered in the area.

The incident happened at the corner of Geary Blvd. and Parker Ave. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A two-story building on the corner, site of the Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant was in flames. A total of four buildings were involved, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A work crew using a backhoe were in front of the building at the time of the explosion. The backhoe was also in flames.

Evacuations were underway according to fire department radio transmissions. People were being urged to avoid the area.

At least one school in the area, Roosevelt Middle School was reportedly being evacuated.

San Francisco Police said there were currently no injuries reported.