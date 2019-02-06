



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least four buildings were ablaze following a construction site gas line explosion that ignited an inferno in a San Francisco neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

There were also an unknown number of rescues in progress, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Police and fire department personnel were evacuating people within a one-block radius of the fire, the fire department said.

The incident happened at the corner of Geary Blvd. and Parker Ave. at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Jordan Park neighborhood between Laurel Heights and the Richmond District. A two-story building on the corner, site of Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant, was in flames.

Five restaurant workers originally reported as missing were later accounted for, the fire department said.

“I was walking through the intersection just before it exploded and I looked up and saw a bunch of people in front of me screaming,” said witness Michael Comstock “So I turned around I saw the flame growing behind me. It erupted and thought it was a bomb. So I just started taking off down the street.”

The fire reached a third alarm as of 1:50 p.m. At least four buildings were involved, according to the fire department.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said workers with a private contractor were installing a fiber cable line when they ripped into a gas line with a backhoe. The flames enveloped the backhoe and spread quickly to the nearby restaurant.

The smoke was thick in the area and the flames from the gas line were reaching above the buildings in the area nearly two hours after the original explosion. PG&E said it was working with fire department personnel to get the gas turned off.

“We were in the store, we heard almost like an air noise,” Michael, a worker at a nearby Verizon store, told KPIX 5. “It sounded like pressure was building up. I saw people running across the street so I ran out. We saw flames everywhere. Construction workers saying get back. They said someone is probably dead. I’m just hoping everything is okay.”

A number of patients from an endoscopy center down the street were evacuated. At least one school in the area, Roosevelt Middle School three blocks west of the fire, was reportedly being evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area.

The heavily-transited Geary Blvd. was closed in both directions at the site of the fire. A number of San Francisco Muni routes have been rerouted.