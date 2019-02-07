MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP has closed the lower eastbound deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Thursday after reports of pieces of concrete falling from the upper deck, according to authorities.

A Sig Alert was issued for the problem at 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. A CHP spokesperson said that golf ball sized chunks of concrete were reported falling from the underside of the span’s upper deck.

So far there were no reports of accidents from the falling concrete, but authorities have shut down all lanes of eastbound 580 to investigate.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening the bridge.