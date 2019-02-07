BETHEL ISLAND (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and four others have been displaced following a fire at a mobile home park at Bethel Island in unincorporated Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 12:56 a.m. at the Santiago Island Village located at 3505 Gateway Road, per fire dispatch. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne said five people were inside a double-wide mobile home when the blaze started.

The victim who died was a woman, Auzenne said. Her name and age wasn’t released. Another woman was transported to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue. The American Red Cross assisted three others displaced. A dog and four cats were also killed in the blaze.

Auzenne said the blaze was contained within an hour of it being first reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and Auzenne expected crews to remain on the scene until at least 7 a.m.

According to the company’s website, the mobile home park is a short- and long-term RV and mobile home park community.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.