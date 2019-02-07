MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP closed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in both directions Thursday after pieces of concrete started falling from the upper deck onto eastbound lanes, according to authorities.

A Sig Alert was issued for the problem at 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning when authorities closed the bridge in the eastbound direction. A CHP spokesperson said that golf ball size or larger chunks of concrete were reported falling from the underside of the span’s upper deck.

CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said at least one car had been hit by the falling concrete.

“The initial report came from a caller who reported their car had been hit by concrete,” he said. “We asked them to stop so we could get a report, but they said they were on their way to the airport.”

Video from Chopper 5 showed CHP and Caltrans personnel inspecting an area of the bridge at about mid-span. There are vehicles stopped on the bridge behind where CHP have halted traffic.

At about 11:45 a.m., the CHP Marin Facebook page posted images of sizable chunks of concrete that had fallen from the upper deck as well as a cracked hole in the upper deck above.

Authorities said they may have to shut down the westbound portion of the bridge that carries at least 80,000 vehicles a day as well to make repairs. The westbound lanes were closed at about 12:08 p.m.

Vehicles that were on the lower deck of the span when the closure happened were being turned around to exit the bridge, as were cars and trucks that were lined up to enter the bridge.

The process was creating complete traffic chaos on the span and on both sides of the bay.

At about 12:20, CHP officers let some of the vehicles already on the bridge through the area where the concrete was falling. However, authorities said they were not going to allow any of the cars waiting to get onto the bridge across.

“Obviously, we understand the people who were initially stuck behind the closure have been there for a while. Our concern is getting them off the bridge but obviously we need to do that safely,” Barclay said. “That involved us making sure that no more concrete would be falling as they are trying to get across. That’s not an opening, that’s just us leading that traffic off.”

Barclay said that after the initial concrete chunks were found, more pieces were still falling from the upper deck, dislodged by the westbound traffic.

“We had to closed the top deck because all the traffic coming across bounces that deck up and down, causing the concrete to fall,” said Barclay. “We need to get the lower traffic across and we can re-evalute from there as well as looking at the top deck to see if any concrete is actually falling. Our sergeant found those [the pieces that had fallen] when he arrived and there was actually concrete still falling onto the bridge.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. Caltrans is estimating the bridge closure would last until 4:30 p.m.