HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An intense neighborhood search for an armed robbery suspect Thursday morning triggered the lockdown of one Hayward school and shelter-in-place orders issued for three others, authorities said.

While emphasizing that there was no direct threat to the students, Hayward police said as a precaution Glassbrook Elementary School was placed on lockdown and Tyrrell Elementary, Schafer Park Elementary and Eldridge Elementary were issued shelter in place orders.

Hayward police have swarmed into the 26000 block of Gading Road, searching for the gunman.

“We’re not searching any of the schools,” said Hayward police Lt. Guy Jakub said, adding that police were focusing their efforts on a nearby apartment complex.

No other details were immediately available.

