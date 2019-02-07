



SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Despite being home to social media giants, a ranking of the NFL’s Twitter accounts finds the social media presences of the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders have plenty of room for improvement.

Complex Sports ranked all 32 teams Twitter accounts “based on entertainment value, above all, while also factoring in creativity and humor.”

The 49ers, a team that plays its home games in Silicon Valley, was ranked 32nd.

NFL Network Insider @RapSheet spoke with #49ers GM John Lynch about the progress of Jimmy G. Listen in. 🎥: @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjj91uO8aa — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2019

“This account offers little beyond news updates. Not that there’s anything wrong with keeping fans up to date—it just isn’t an entertaining approach,” the website said about the account, which has more than 2 million followers.

For the Oakland Raiders, the site ranked their official Twitter account at 29th, saying their feed with 1.59 million followers “offers little more than a vehicle for PR and putting a positive spin on the gloomy times.”

On this date 44 years ago, Al Davis was named NFL Executive of the Year. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IkrB9FHRst — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) February 7, 2019

“Sometimes they’ll integrate historic content or some on-field reactions from players, but considering this team had Marshawn Lynch and [Jon] Gruden, we’d hope for something more engaging,” they said.

The team that topped Complex’s social media rankings was the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has struggled to fill their temporary 25,000 seat home stadium with their fans.

The website cited its use of humor, memes and video. For example, this is what the Chargers posted after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs after nine straight losses.

ladies and gentlemen… pic.twitter.com/R9NlnDCrIu — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 14, 2018

Following the New England Patriots 6th Super Bowl win, the team’s Twitter posted a video mimicking a group conversation with other teams.

it starts now 👀 pic.twitter.com/myAJ9QICwB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 4, 2019

Complex also recently ranked the Twitter presence of the 30 NBA teams, with the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors ranked at 16th.