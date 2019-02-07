OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police Department’s Vice and Child Exploitation Unit arrested a male high school coach who attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with a child he believed to be 14 years old–the “child” was actually an undercover officer.

The suspect is Andy Michael Miranda, 34, of San Francisco. On Jan. 29, Miranda contacted an undercover Oakland police officer on a social media platform. He engaged in “sexually suggestive conversation,” according to police.

The next day, Jan. 30, Miranda attempted to meet with the undercover officer at an arranged time in Oakland, planning to engage in sexual activity. On Feb. 1, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Miranda with multiple sex crimes against children.

The San Francisco Unified School District confirmed that Miranda was a volunteer coach at Mission High School in January 2019, but officials said that he is “no longer coaching in any capacity with the district.”

OPD’s Vice and Child Exploitation Unit continues to work with the Alameda County DA’s Office to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

If you have information related to this investigation, if you are a victim, or if you know of a child that has been sexually abused, immediately contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victim Section Intake number at (510) 238-3641, or San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Section at (415) 553-9225.