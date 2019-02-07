SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — At the Saratoga Restaurant on Post Street at Larkin in San Francisco you can get fine food, fine drinks and, not infrequently, a much-too-close view of a car crash.

Managing partner Brandon Clements told KPIX 5, “In the two plus years we’ve been open there’s been over a dozen accidents — at least!”

Security cameras captured one of the crashes when an SUV crashed into the restaurant while diners were present.

On Wednesday night another rollover crash happened right outside.

Lead bartender Emily Parian says there have been so many accidents at this intersection, it’s almost expected.

“Sometimes you can feel the building shake like if a car comes a certain way and you go, ‘did something just hit the building?'”