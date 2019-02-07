SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — SJPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force arrested a taekwondo instructor for performing “lewd and lascivious acts” on two teenagers, police said on Thursday.

The suspect is Andrew Suh, 32, who is the owner and operator of TAEMA Taekwondo Studio on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose. In November 2018, the ICAC/CED unit received a report that the suspect engaged in inappropriate behavior with two of his former taekwondo students.

Further investigation revealed that Suh inappropriate touched one victim between May 2013 and May 2014. The second victim was inappropriately touched between September and December 2017.

Detectives arrested Suh on Wednesday at his taekwondo studio and he was booked into Santa Clara County Jail. He was charged with the felony of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child aged 14 or 15 with a 10 year age difference.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Christian Mendoza of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.