PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a group of men suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Pleasanton Friday morning.

The robbery was reported around 10:41 a.m. at 4967 Hopyard Road.

A Honda CRV with license No. 5USY995 was allegedly seen fleeing the area with four male suspects in black hooded sweatshirts inside.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

A number of intersections in the area have been shut down while police investigate. Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police at (925) 931-5100.

