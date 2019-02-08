SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area around Van Ness Avenue at Green Street in San Francisco because two transformers blew Friday evening, fire officials said.

The explosions were reported by fire officials at 6:55 p.m.

One high-voltage transformer exploded at Van Ness Ave. and Green Street and another “on the south sidewalk about 50 – 100 feet east,” according to a S.F. fire department tweet.

One building is without power. No one has been injured and a PG&E crew is on the scene.

***AVOID AREA*** TRANSFORMER BLEW W/HIGH VOLTAGE WIRE AT VAN NESS/GREEN, 2ND TRANSFORMER BLEW ON THE SOUTH SIDEWALK ABOUT 50-100 FEET EAST OF INTERSECTION LINE, SFFD & SFPD on scene. Shelter in place by door to door notification (SFPD/SFFD) pic.twitter.com/XHG51NglVr — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2019

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed