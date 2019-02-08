STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area around Van Ness Avenue at Green Street in San Francisco because two transformers blew Friday evening, fire officials said.

The explosions were reported by fire officials at 6:55 p.m.

One high-voltage transformer exploded at Van Ness Ave. and Green Street and another “on the south sidewalk about 50 – 100 feet east,” according to a S.F. fire department tweet.

One building is without power. No one has been injured and a PG&E crew is on the scene.

