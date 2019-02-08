WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after her image was captured on surveillance video toppling a crucifix inside a Watsonville church during a vandalism rampage earlier this week.

Watsonville police said Jackeline Chavira had been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail for vandalizing a place of worship, defacing property, burglary and disobeying a court order. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Investigators said Chavira when on a destructive rampage in downtown Watsonville on Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows her entering St. Patrick’s Church on Main Street at 12:15 p.m. She heads to the altar and looks around before pushing over a 15 ft. crucifix statue.

Police said she then ran to a prayer room, threw religious statues on the ground and tore down large pieces of religious artwork. All the while, two stunned parishioners looked on.

Her next stop was a small business that sells religious items on the 400 block of Main Street. At about 12:22 p.m., investigators said, Chavira entered the store and attempted to steal a religious statue.

She allegedly got into an argument with an employee before throwing the statue on the ground.

Investigators said her destructive spree left behind $15,000 in damages.